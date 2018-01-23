A section of Route 202/4 in Windham was closed several hours Tuesday following a truck crash.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on Route 202/4, also known as Gray Road, and involved a utility pole, according to an emergency dispatcher. The road was closed between Windham Center and Pope Road but was reopened at about 1:30 p.m., police said.

Central Maine Power responded to the scene to replace the pole. About 1,700 customers in the area are without power, accorfing to CMP’s website.

The business phone lines at town hall and the public safety building are not working, but emergency police lines are working, according to Windham police.

This story will be updated.

