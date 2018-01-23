BASKETBALL

Allen scores 46, but Claws lose to Nets, 120-111

Kadeem Allen scored 46 points for the Maine, but the Red Claws lost 120-111 to the Long Island Nets in an NBA G League game Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Allen, who was 16 for 29 from the field including 5 of 9 from long range, outdueled Jeremy Senglin, who finished with 40 for the Nets.

However, Milton Doyle had a strong game, scoring 28 points, including six 3-pointers for the Nets. Doyle scored 10 of the Nets’ first 12 points as Long Island went ahead 12-1 in the opening minutes.

The Red Claws never recovered.

Devin Williams had 14 points and a game-high 22 rebounds for Maine. Daniel Dixon, Anthony Bennett and Trey Davis each had 10 points.

• The Red Claws acquired Vitto Brown from the Agua Caliente Clippers, pending the completion of a physical.

The Clippers will receive returning-player rights to Cameron Ayers and JayVaughn Pinkston.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Jake MacDonald scored three goals as Greely (8-1) topped Yarmouth 5-1 in Falmouth.

MacDonald scored the opening goal in the first period and added two third-period goals for the Rangers, who have won eight straight.

Matt Kramlich and Andy Moore also scored for Greely. Cooper May scored in the second period for Yarmouth (5-3-1).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Mackenzie Holmes scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as host Gorham (8-5) pulled away from Edward Little (8-4) for a 48-36 win.

Adele Nadeau added 10 points and Michelle Rowe had nine for Gorham, which outscored the Eddies 12-6 in the fourth.

Grace Fontaine and Jade Perry each 12 points for EL.

• Sophie Glidden scored 19 points as Scarborough (10-3) defeated Sanford, 58-30.

Paige Cote had nine points for Sanford (3-11).

• Brooke Harvey and Erin O’Rourke each had 16 points as Cape Elizabeth (5-7) beat visiting Yarmouth, 42-35.

Harvey made 8 of 10 free throws and O’Rouke made two 3-pointers.

Clementine Blaschke had 18 points for the Clippers (5-9).

SKIING

MEN’S SLALOM: Marcel Hirscher won a World Cup night race after his Norwegian rival, Henrik Kristoffersen, had snowballs thrown at him by spectators during his final run at Schladming, Austria.

WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM: Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany claimed her third giant slalom win of the season after overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin had an uncharacteristic fall in the first run at San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy.

TENNIS

FED CUP: The USTA says Serena Williams will return to competition for the first time in more than a year at the country’s Fed Cup matches against the Netherlands in Ashville, North Carolina, on Feb. 10-11.

Williams has not played an official match since winning the Australian Open in January 2017 for her 23rd Grand Slam singles title. She was pregnant during that tournament and gave birth to a daughter on Sept. 1.

