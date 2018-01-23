Jake MacDonald scored three goals as the Greely (8-1) boys’ hockey team topped Yarmouth 5-1 in Falmouth.
MacDonald scored the opening goal in the first period and added two third-period goals for the Rangers, who have won eight straight.
Matt Kramlich and Andy Moore also scored for Greely. Cooper May scored in the second period for Yarmouth (5-3-1).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Mackenzie Holmes scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as host Gorham (8-5) pulled away from Edward Little (8-4) for a 48-36 win.
Adele Nadeau added 10 points and Michelle Rowe had nine for Gorham, which outscored the Eddies 12-6 in the fourth.
Grace Fontaine and Jade Perry each 12 points for EL.
• Sophie Glidden scored 19 points as Scarborough (10-3) defeated Sanford, 58-30.
Paige Cote had nine points for Sanford (3-11).
• Brooke Harvey and Erin O’Rourke each had 16 points as Cape Elizabeth (5-7) beat visiting Yarmouth, 42-35.
Harvey made 8 of 10 free throws and O’Rouke made two 3-pointers.
Clementine Blaschke had 18 points for the Clippers (5-9).