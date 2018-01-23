Inclement weather has forced postponement of several high school sports events in southern Maine on Tuesday. Check back for updates.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biddeford at Falmouth … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bonny Eagle at Kennebunk … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Deering at Massabesic … moved to 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 3
Fryeburg Academy at Poland … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Leavitt at Mt. Ararat … moved to Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
Lewiston at Windham … moved to Saturday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Academy at Erskine Academy … make-up date TBD
Maranacook at Oceanside … moved to 6:30 p.m Wednesday
Marshwood at Thornton Academy … make-up date TBD
Morse at Brunswick … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Noble at South Portland … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Old Orchard Beach at Gray-New Gloucester … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Oxford Hills at Cheverus … make-up date TBD
Traip Academy at Lake Region … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Waynflete at Freeport … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Wells at York … make-up date TBD
Westbrook at Greely … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Boothbay at Winthrop … moved to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29
Brunswick at Morse … moved to 5 p.m. Wednesday
Cheverus at Oxford Hills … make-up date TBD
Erskine Academy at Lincoln Academy … make-up date TBD
Falmouth at Biddeford … moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday
Freeport at Waynflete … moved to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Greely at Westbrook … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Kennebunk at Bonny Eagle … moved to 6 p.m. Saturday
Massabesic at Deering … moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday
Oceanside at Maranacook … moved to 6:30 p.m Wednesday
Poland at Fryeburg Academy … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Mt. Ararat at Leavitt, … moved to Thursday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m.
South Portland at Noble … moved to Jan. 27, 2:30 p.m.
Thornton Academy at Maine Girls’ Academy … make-up date TBD
Wells at York … make-up date TBD
Windham at Lewiston … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Gorham at Kennebunk/Wells … make-up date TBD
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland at Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells … make-up date TBD
BOYS’/GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Scarborough at Cony, canceled