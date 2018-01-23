Inclement weather has forced postponement of several high school sports events in southern Maine on Tuesday. Check back for updates.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biddeford at Falmouth … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Bonny Eagle at Kennebunk … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Deering at Massabesic … moved to 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 3

Fryeburg Academy at Poland … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Leavitt at Mt. Ararat … moved to Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

Lewiston at Windham … moved to Saturday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Academy at Erskine Academy … make-up date TBD

Maranacook at Oceanside … moved to 6:30 p.m Wednesday

Marshwood at Thornton Academy … make-up date TBD

Morse at Brunswick … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Noble at South Portland … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Old Orchard Beach at Gray-New Gloucester … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Oxford Hills at Cheverus … make-up date TBD

Traip Academy at Lake Region … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Waynflete at Freeport … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Wells at York … make-up date TBD

Westbrook at Greely … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Boothbay at Winthrop … moved to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29

Brunswick at Morse … moved to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Cheverus at Oxford Hills … make-up date TBD

Erskine Academy at Lincoln Academy … make-up date TBD

Falmouth at Biddeford … moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Freeport at Waynflete … moved to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Greely at Westbrook … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Kennebunk at Bonny Eagle … moved to 6 p.m. Saturday

Massabesic at Deering … moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Oceanside at Maranacook … moved to 6:30 p.m Wednesday

Poland at Fryeburg Academy … moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Mt. Ararat at Leavitt, … moved to Thursday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m.

South Portland at Noble … moved to Jan. 27, 2:30 p.m.

Thornton Academy at Maine Girls’ Academy … make-up date TBD

Wells at York … make-up date TBD

Windham at Lewiston … moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Gorham at Kennebunk/Wells … make-up date TBD

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland at Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells … make-up date TBD

BOYS’/GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Scarborough at Cony, canceled

