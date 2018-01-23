SAN ANTONIO — LeBron James joined the NBA’s 30,000-point club.

James became the seventh player with 30,000 career points when he hit a jumper with one second left in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. James finished with 28 points but the Cavaliers lost 114-102.

James was recognized by the arena before the second quarter and got a standing ovation from Spurs fans. James patted his heart and said “thank you so much.”

James, 33, joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808).

At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest to reach the mark. Bryant was 34 years and 104 days when he got there.

KINGS 105, MAGIC 99: Garrett Temple scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to lift visiting Sacramento.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: Stephen Curry will be able to stock his All-Star roster with plenty of Golden State teammates.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were chosen as reserves, giving the defending NBA champions a record-tying four All-Stars.

The Timberwolves and Wizards also had two reserves selected, and they will go into the pool of players that Curry and fellow captain LeBron James can draft to comprise the teams for the Feb. 18 game in Los Angeles. Their rosters will be unveiled Thursday.

Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns were chosen from the Western Conference, along with Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Besides Washington’s John Wall and Bradley Beal, the rest of the East reserves were Boston’s Al Horford, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, New York’s Kristaps Porzingis, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Indiana’s Victor Oladipo.

