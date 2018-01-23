MONTREAL — Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two assists, and the Montreal Canadiens ended Colorado’s 10-game winning streak Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 20 saves for his 14th win of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored late in the third period for the Avalanche, who lost for the first time in 2018. Colorado’s previous defeat came against Arizona on Dec. 27.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots but dropped to 0-7-2 in Montreal. Bernier is 1-10-3 vs. the Canadiens.

Montreal outshot Colorado 40-22.

PENGUINS 3, HURRICANES 1: Dominik Simon and Jean-Sebastien Dea scored 76 seconds apart in the second period, fellow rookie Casey DeSmith made 34 saves and won at home.

Jake Guentzel added a goal midway through the third and Sidney Crosby extended the NHL’s longest active point streak to eight games for Pittsburgh, which has won 6 of 8.

Derek Ryan had the goal for Carolina, which has lost 4 of 5 and is 2-6-0 since beating the Penguins twice in a week spanning the New Year.

When Ryan gave the Hurricanes a short-lived lead 7:14 into the second period, there was reason to believe that might hold up because the Penguins had, to that point, scored just one goal in seven periods this season against Carolina and had been shut out for the prior 143:29 by veteran goalie Cam Ward.

But Simon – playing in his 20th career game – tied it just 49 seconds later when he skated down the right wing and flipped a deceptive wrist shot that perhaps deflected off defenseman Brett Pesce and beat Ward for his second of the season. Crosby was credited with an assist.

Two shifts later, the Penguins’ fourth line gave them the lead when Dea scored his first career goal.

FLYERS 3, RED WINGS 2: Travis Konecny scored 27 seconds into overtime, lifting Philadelphia at Detroit.

The goal stood up after a video review, which determined Konecny was not offside when he got the puck near the blue line after Dylan Larkin lost it along the boards.

Jakub Voracek scored a tie-breaking goal in the last minute of the second period and assisted on Andrew MacDonald’s goal late in the first for the Flyers. Philadelphia’s Brian Elliott stopped 19 shots.

The Flyers have won four straight, for the second time this month, and 16 of their last 22 games to surge into the playoff race.

Detroit has lost 5 of 7, pushing the franchise closer to missing out on the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since a five-year drought from 1979 to 1983.

