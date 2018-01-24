A North Yarmouth driver, described by Falmouth police as being “distracted,” rear-ended a Falmouth School Department bus Wednesday morning.

Lt. John Kilbride in a statement identified the driver of the sedan as 35-year-old Kristen Adams, of North Yarmouth.

Adams suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital.

The Winn Road crash was reported at 7:15 a.m.

The bus driver and the nine students who were on board the bus at the time did not report any injuries. The students ranged in age from 13 to 17 years old.

“The investigation indicated the bus was actively coming to a stop to pick up a student while flashing its yellow and then red auxiliary lights,” Kilbride said.

“Further investigation reflected Ms. Adams was distracted at the time of the crash and road conditions were classified as slippery from ice.”

No charges were filed against Adams because slippery road conditions contributed to the crash, Kilbride said.

Adams’ car, a 2005 Toyota sedan, was destroyed, he said.

School officials say the middle and high school students who were on the bus were taken to school after the crash.

