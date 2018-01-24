Most greens celebrate spring, summer or fall. In winter, escarole is ready to roll. Radicchio too: the darker the days, the brighter the leaves; the colder the weather, the sweeter the crop.
So invite a bunch. Curly frisee, creamy endive, unruly escarole and tender radicchio can be braised mellow. Or simply torn and tossed. The fresh flavor and crisp crunch offer a welcome respite from the heavy lifting of beef Wellington. The bitter bite can be balm to the sugar-shocked. And the leaves, even when sharpened with mustard and sweetened with honey, are sturdy enough to linger all night long.
Plus, they need no time to prep.
CHICORY SALAD
Makes 8 to 10 servings
3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
3 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons honey (warm briefly to make measuring easier)
1 large head escarole, leaves separated and torn
1 large head frisee or 2 heads Belgian endive, leaves separated and torn
1 large (or 2 small) head(s) radicchio, leaves separated and torn
1/4 cup snipped fresh chives
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1. Whisk: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard, oil and honey.
2. Toss: In a large salad bowl, toss together escarole, frisee, radicchio and chives.
3. Dress: Drizzle greens with dressing to taste. Season with salt and pepper. Toss.