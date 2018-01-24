Maine author Elizabeth Strout’s book “My Name is Lucy Barton” will become a London stage production this June, starring American actress Laura Linney.

The play is set to be staged at the Bridge Theatre in London and directed by Richard Eyre. It will be staged as a monologue, with Linney in the title role.

In announcing the theatrical adaptation on her Facebook page Wednesday, Strout was clearly pleased:

“Excited to announce that MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON has been adapted for the stage in a British production starring Laura Linney. Perfect! Coming in June.”

Strout, who grew up in Harpswell, spends much of her time in New York. But she comes back to Maine often and has set several books here, though “My Name is Lucy Barton” is not one of them. The 2016 best-seller is about a woman from Illinois recovering from an operation and dealing with her relationship with her mother, who she hasn’t seen in years.

Strout won a Pulitzer Prize in 2009 for the Maine-set novel “Olive Kitteridge.” It was later made into an HBO miniseries starring Frances McDormand. Her other books include “Amy and Isabelle,” “Abide With Me,” “The Burgess Boys” and “Anything is Possible.”

Eyre, the play’s director, told The Guardian that Strout and Linney have met and that Strout said “there would be nobody better than Laura” for the part. The production is scheduled to run June 2-23.

