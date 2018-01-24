A small earthquake was reported north of Sebago Lake at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake is recorded as a 2.3 magnitude event near Harrison, which sits at the western edge of Cumberland County. Such a quake is large enough for people to notice, but not violent enough to cause damage.

Such low-scale earthquakes are not uncommon in Maine.

The website earthquaketrack.com lists six small quake events in Maine during the past week, although most were so small they may not have been felt.

The largest of those was a 2.6 magnitude quake near Richmond in Sagadahoc County on the evening of Jan. 17, according to earhquaketrack.com.

