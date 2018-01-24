While the media obsess over allegations of Donald Trump’s affairs with porn stars and the daily pendulum swings of his tweets, so much governmental business is ignored that should instead be foremost.

Among what should be reported on is the renomination of Kathleen Hartnett White as chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. The Senate initially found her to be unsuitable for the position – because of her spending her entire career opposing the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act – and sent her nomination back to the president. But earlier this month, her nomination was resubmitted, and the Senate will soon vote on her confirmation to the council.

White has spent her career as an industry-funded climate science denier and has a track record of silencing public opinion. In the opening statement at her Nov. 8 nomination hearing, Sen. Tom Carper said, “The nominee to carry on this important work must be someone who can build alliances. Someone who can work with Congress and be a credible leader. Unfortunately, the nominee before us today, Kathleen Hartnett White, does not, in my opinion, meet this standard.”

Just a few of White’s many past statements should disqualify her for this position. She does not believe that greenhouse gas emissions should be considered pollutants under the Clean Air Act; she has said that fracking has no negative effects on the environment, and, as a Texas regulator, she failed to report increased levels of radiation in Texans’ drinking water.

Because White has spent a lifetime opposing the Council on Environmental Quality’s mission – to foster an environment safe for future generations – Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King should reject her nomination.

Kim Arn

Otisfield

