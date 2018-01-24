Central Maine Power Co. reported Wednesday night that 1,856 customers remained without power Wednesday evening in the wake of a strong winter storm that brought ice, freezing rain and snow to the state.

CMP’s website showed that most of the outages were in Oxford and Somerset counties.

In Oxford County, a total of 1,229 customers were still without power as of 8:57 p.m.

The storm, which began late Monday and lasted throughout most of the day on Tuesday, left roads and trees covered with a sheen of ice. The ice contributed to several motor vehicle accidents and caused tree branches to fall on power lines.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies, but cold conditions for Thursday, with a high near 24 degrees.

