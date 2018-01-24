Two-term U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin will head into a potentially tough re-election fight with nearly $2 million in his campaign coffers, far more than any of his Democratic challengers.

His year-end report to the Federal Election Commission will show that the 2nd District Republican had $1.93 million on hand after spending little so far, his campaign reported.

The only challenger for his seat to have issued a Dec. 31 report so far, Lewiston Democrat Jared Golden, raised $345,000 last year. As of Sept. 30, the most any Democratic challenger had raised was $104,000.

Poliquin said in a prepared statement that in the past two elections “liberal, out-of-state, special interests have spent more than $7 million trying to defeat me.

“Their false attacks fail because Maine people know I am fighting for our economy, our senior citizens, our veterans and our families,” Poliquin said. “I won’t give up fighting for Maine.”

Poliquin’s fundraising is significantly higher than it was at a similar point in the 2016 race when he defeated Democrat Emily Cain by a wide margin, his campaign said. Poliquin defeated Cain in a close race in 2014 to claim an open seat.

Every declared congressional candidate must file a report by Jan. 31 detailing their fundraising and spending for 2017 if they raised or spent more than $5,000.

Five Democrats are vying for the chance to take on Poliquin: Golden, Lucas St. Clair, Tim Rich, Craig Olson and Jonathan Fulford. They will face off in a June primary.

A few independent and minor party candidates also are in the race.

