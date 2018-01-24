SEATTLE — Starbucks will provide paid sick time to employees nationwide and give its 150,000 hourly and salaried U.S. workers another wage increase in April, three months after its regular January pay increase, the company said Wednesday.

The Seattle-based coffee company, which says the benefits expansion will cost $250 million in its first year, also will grant workers additional stock worth $500 to $2,000.

Many U.S. companies have announced bonuses or wage increases since Congress last month reduced the corporate income tax from 35 percent to 21 percent.

