WASHINGTON — President Trump is ready to play salesman as he heads to an economic summit in the Swiss Alps, making the case that his “America First” agenda can go hand-in-hand with global cooperation.

Trump is set to arrive Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to declare that the U.S. is open for business. But the protectionist-leaning president’s attendance at an annual gathering for free-trade-loving political and business elites has raised questions. And his decision to sign new tariffs boosting American manufacturers this week has prompted fresh concerns about his nationalist tendencies.

“I’m going to Davos right now to get people to invest in the United States,” Trump said Wednesday before his overnight flight to Europe. “I’m going to say: ‘Come into the United States. You have plenty of money.’ But I don’t think I have to go, because they’re coming, they’re coming at a very fast clip.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got to Davos ahead of Trump and insisted Wednesday that the U.S. supports free trade.

” ‘America First’ does mean working with the rest of the world,” said Mnuchin, who is leading the largest U.S. delegation ever to attend the exclusive gathering. “It just means that President Trump is looking out for American workers and American interests, no different than he expects other leaders would look out for their own.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross argued that new U.S. tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines are meant to deal with “inappropriate behavior” by other countries and are not protectionist. Still, Ross conceded that China could respond by imposing its own tariffs on U.S. products.

As he signed the tariffs, Trump said he was heading to Davos to talk “about investing in the United States again.”

The president is set to address the forum Friday. He is expected to showcase the booming U.S. economy and measures like his recent tax overhaul, claiming that a thriving America benefits the world. A vocal critic of trade deals he sees as unfair to the U.S., he will stress the need for what he sees as fair competition.

The invitation-only event focused on global cooperation and free trade doesn’t seem like a natural fit for Trump, who rode a wave of nationalistic angst to the White House. But Mnuchin dismissed concerns that the president may get a cool reception.

“We don’t have to worry about this crowd,” he said.

During his two-day stop, the president will attend a reception in his honor, host European executives for dinner and meet with world leaders. He plans to sit down with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Swiss President Alain Berset and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The meeting with Kagame comes not long after participants in a White House meeting said Trump had referred to African nations as “shithole” countries. And Trump has come under fire in Britain after he retweeted videos from a far-right British group and criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan following a terror attack last year. Trump canceled plans for a recent trip to London to open the new $1 billion U.S. embassy there, a move that avoided protests promised by political opponents. The president said he skipped the trip because he was unhappy with the new embassy’s cost and location.

