SURRY – The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the woman found dead after a fire in her home in the Hancock County town of Surry.

Officials said the victim was 66-year-old Cathy Pinkham. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity.

The fire was reported late Sunday and firefighters recovered the body in the rubble a few hours after the blaze was extinguished.

Investigators say they were unable to determine the cause of the fire because of extensive damage to the home.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.