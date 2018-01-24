SURRY – The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the woman found dead after a fire in her home in the Hancock County town of Surry.
Officials said the victim was 66-year-old Cathy Pinkham. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity.
The fire was reported late Sunday and firefighters recovered the body in the rubble a few hours after the blaze was extinguished.
Investigators say they were unable to determine the cause of the fire because of extensive damage to the home.