Football was on the minds of the Cape Elizabeth boys’ hockey players Thursday during their game against York.

Up 3-1 entering the third period at the Troubh Ice Arena, Cape Elizabeth Coach Matthew Buotte compared the Capers’ lead to the two-score deficit New England quarterback Tom Brady erased against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game Sunday.

“Interestingly, we learned a lot from the Patriots,” Buotte said. “That’s what happens when you take your foot off the gas.”

The Capers, coming off their first loss of the season last week, did no such thing, scoring five unanswered goals in the final period for an 8-1 victory.

Philip Tarling, Alex Glidden and Sean Agrodnia all scored twice for the Capers (10-1-1). Jacob Martin scored for York (6-4).

Cape Elizabeth goalkeeper Peter Haber finished with 14 saves.Keenan Gamache had 21 for York.

“We knew if we came out like Jacksonville and just were complacent, we’d end up with a loss,” Agrodnia said. “We had a rough game against Edward Little, and we just wanted to come into this game and get back on track.”

In addition to Tom Brady, the Red Eddies also taught Cape Elizabeth about the dangers of complacency when they handed the previously undefeated Capers a 5-1 loss last Thursday.

But Cape bounced back against York, taking a 3-0 lead in the second period.

Gus Frankwicz put the Capers ahead 5:45 into the game, assisted by Stephen Murray and Gavin Simopoulos. After Murray’s shot bounced off Gamache, Frankwicz got the rebound and placed it in the top right corner of the net.

Tarling gave the Capers a little cushion with 1:04 left in the second period after Alec Riggle forced a turnover, then fed Tarling, who scored on a clean breakaway.

“One of my best pals, Alec Riggle, gave me a beautiful pass,” Tarling said. “It was right there. All I had to do was shoot.”

Alex Glidden added a goal from Tarling and Derek Allen 6:30 into the second before Martin capitalized on a Cape Elizabeth penalty, scoring from Spencer Pickett six seconds into the power play.

“We actually didn’t make any adjustment because we felt like our game plan was working well. It was more about not getting complacent with a two-goal lead,” Buotte said. “We got taken to school last week and we felt like we had something to prove.

“This was our most complete game this season.”

Ryan Collins made it 4-1 after 44 seconds of the third with a goal from Glidden and Derek Allen.

Agrodnia followed with a goal from Jackson Woods with 11:27 remaining, and Glidden added another three minutes later, this one from Tarling.

In the final two minutes, Tarling scored from Glidden and Agrodnia from Simopoulos.

Cape Elizabeth will play again Saturday, a home game against Cheverus (7-2-1), which is coming off a big victory against Lewiston (10-1).

“We know that’s a huge test. They’re one of the big boys,” Buotte said.

“We’re trying to nuzzle our way into the party because we want to be one of the big boys, too.”

Taylor Vortherms can be contacted at 791-6417 or

[email protected]

Twitter: TaylorVortherms

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.