NEW HIRES

n Diversified Communications recently hired Stephen Savarese as a technical support specialist.

Savarese previously worked for Southern Maine Community College in South Portland.

PROMOTIONS

n Diversified Communications has announced the following 15 promotions.

Adrianne Madden was promoted to senior conference coordinator, technology events. Madden previously served as conference coordinator. She joined Diversified in 2015.

Amélie Veegaert was promoted to operations team manager. Veegaert joined Diversified in 2004 and previously served as operations manager.

Amy Jordan was named operations senior coordinator. Jordan previously served as operations coordinator. She joined Diversified in 2014.

Danielle Ruby was promoted to quality assurance engineer. Ruby previously served as project manager/QA analyst. She joined the firm in June.

Harrison Hines was promoted to event manager. Hines joined Diversified in 2012 and most recently served as account executive.

Joe Grace was promoted to manager of web development. Grace most recently served as lead web developer and has been with Diversified since 2015.

Lauren McDermott was promoted to senior marketing coordinator, commercial marine events. McDermott previously served as marketing coordinator. She joined the firm in 2014.

Megan Hall was promoted to event director. Hall most recently served as senior manager of events and digital products. She has been with Diversified since 2013.

Melissa Vigue was promoted to customer service coordinator. Vigue previously served as customer service representative. She joined Diversified in 2016.

Pat Rudman was promoted to director of web. Rudman joined Diversified in 2015 and previously served as web portfolio and design manager.

Samantha Schulte was promoted to senior event coordinator. Schulte most recently served as event coordinator. She has been with Diversified since 2015.

Sarah Williams was promoted to operations manager. Williams most recently served as operations project manager. She joined the firm in 2005.

Sean Higgins was promoted to managing editor, technology events. Higgins most recently served as online editor and has been with Diversified since 2014.

Sydney Peterson was named senior marketing operations coordinator. Peterson previously served as marketing operations coordinator and joined Diversified in 2014.

Tammy Merrill was named an accounts payable accountant. Merrill previously served as accounting clerk. She joined Diversified in 2013.

