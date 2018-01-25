A fire that broke out Thursday night in Portland’s North Deering neighborhood caused very little fire damage, but enough smoke damage to force the family that lived there to seek other living accommodations for the night.
Deputy Fire Chief Terry Walsh said the cause of the fire at 121 Maine Ave., which started near a basement dryer, does not appear to be suspicious.
“The fire produced a lot of smoke,” Walsh said.
Walsh said a woman and two children who were in the home at the time escaped and were not injured.
The fire, which was reported around 8:45 p.m., was quickly brought under control.
Department of Public Works crews were called in to sand the street, which was covered with ice after crews sprayed water on the home. Maine Avenue is located off Washington Avenue.