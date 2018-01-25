Maine Sunday Telegram All-State players Sean McCormack-Kuhman of Wells, and Zach Klein and Arlo Pike, both of Bonny Eagle, are among the six finalists for the annual Frank J. Gaziano High School Lineman Awards, given to honor top seniors in Maine high school football.

The winner of the Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the year will be announced at Saturday’s luncheon at the Augusta Civic Center.

Last year’s winners were Thornton Academy center Nick Bartholomew and Austin Lufkin of Brewer.

The two winners will each receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trophy. The four runners-up will receive $1,000 scholarships.

The Gaziano Awards are presented to players who epitomize the character, leadership and perseverance of Frank Gaziano, who played college football at Holy Cross and one season in the NFL before founding National Distributors in South Portland. Gaziano died in 2010.

In addition to an extensive review of the players’ on-field abilities, candidates are interviewed by the selection committee. Academic standing and community service are important criteria.

OFFENSIVE FINALISTS

• McCormack-Kuhman started on two state championship football teams at Wells, twice earned student-of-the-trimester honors at the school, and this past fall won the John Taglienti Award as the outstanding player in the Campbell Conference.

• Klein, an SMAA All-Academic selection, was the 2017 Gerry Raymond Award winner as the best lineman in the SMAA. He created and contributes to the “Fight Like a Scot” program to raise money for cancer research after his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer during his freshman year.

• Cole Hoffman of Kennebunk has earned high honors since his freshman year, and is a captain of the football and basketball teams. A representative to the YMCA Youth in Government program, Hoffman has also volunteered as a youth coach.

DEFENSIVE FINALISTS

• Michael Lunny of Sanford, a National Honor Society member, ranks in the top 20 in his class, was an All-SMAA player this season and has received awards from several national organizations, including being named a Marine Corps Semper Fidelis All-American.

• Aidan Parmenter of Leavitt is active in several extra-curricular clubs at the school, including the Latin Club and the school’s Certamen team, which competes in quiz contests focused on classical knowledge. After recovering from a back injury as a junior, Parmenter was a KVAC all-conference choice.

• Pike was an all-SMAA choice as a player and a student. He is also a captain of Bonny Eagle’s baseball team, and volunteers at the local food bank with the Standish Kiwanis and youth football programs.

