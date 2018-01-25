SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods brought big crowds back to golf, and he even produced a few big roars.

In his first PGA Tour event in a year because of a fourth back surgery, Woods mixed a few mistakes with a few shots that looked familiar Thursday on his way to an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

“It was fun to compete again. It was fun to be out there,” Woods said.

But he was seven shots behind Tony Finau, who led with a 65 on the North Course at Torrey Pines, and Woods will play that course on Friday on the bubble to make the cut. With virtually no wind on a day for reasonable scoring, he was tied for 84th.

Woods was steady on the South Course, and at times spectacular.

His three birdie putts were from a combined 30 inches. The longest of his birdie putt was from just inside 2 feet on No. 10 that got him back to even par for the round. He was one rotation away from making a long eagle putt.

“It’s hard to make a lot of birdies when you’re not giving yourself any looks, and I didn’t do that today,” Woods said. “Tomorrow, hopefully, I’ll drive a little better.”

LPGA: Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 in windy conditions to take the first-round lead in the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Henderson had four birdies in a seven-hole stretch and closed with three pars on the gusty Ocean Club layout. The 20-year-old Canadian has five LPGA Tour victories, winning last year in Michigan and New Zealand.

Australia’s Sarah Jane Smith finished with a bogey to drop into a tie for second with Spanish rookie Luna Sobron Galmes.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jamie Donaldson flirted with the tour’s first 59 before settling for a 10-under 62 in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

In perfect scoring conditions at the Emirates Golf Club, the 42-year-old Donaldson took a one-shot lead over Anthony Wall and David Horsey.

