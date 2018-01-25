The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has filed a public records request related to a citizenship check on a bus in Bangor last week.

Zachary Heiden, the legal director of the ACLU of Maine, said passengers boarding a Concord Coach bus at the Bangor Transportation Center one day last week were met by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents asking about their citizenship.

The check prompted the ACLU of Maine to seek wideranging records from the past year related to citizenship inquiries at the Bangor and Portland transportation centers. The organization filed the request Wednesday and had not received any response as of Thursday afternoon.

“We don’t want to live in a society where the government is always demanding that we show our papers,” Heiden said.

Heiden did not know whether the bus passengers were required to show identification or whether anyone had been arrested as a result of the check. “We don’t have much more information about what is going on in Maine,” he said. “This Freedom of Information Act request is our way of trying to learn more about what Homeland Security is doing and why they’re doing it.”

U.S. Border Patrol, which is part of Customs and Border Protection, has the authority to conduct citizenship checks without a warrant within 100 miles of the nation’s borders. That covers the entire state of Maine.

Jonathan Maynard, the public affairs liaison for the agency’s Houlton sector, confirmed an immigration inspection took place in Bangor on Jan. 14.

“Enforcement actions away from the border are within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Border Patrol and performed in direct support of immediate border enforcement efforts and as a means of preventing smuggling and criminal organizations from exploiting existing transportation hubs to travel to the interior of the United States,” Maynard wrote in an email. “These operations at transportation hubs serve as a vital component of the U.S. Border Patrol’s national security efforts.”

A manager at the Concord Coach station in Bangor who would only identify himself as Tim said he did not recall any recent visit from Border Patrol agents. Their visits are unannounced and uncommon, he said.

“One in a while, they’ll be here, but very rarely,” he said.

