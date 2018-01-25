ISLAMABAD — Pakistani officials said Thursday they are investigating whether a suspect arrested in the slaying of eight girls was linked to an international child-porn ring.

The latest development came days after the arrest of Mohammad Imran, 24, in connection with the rape and killing of 7-year-old Zainab Ansari in the city of Kasur.

Zainab was assaulted and her body thrown in a garbage dump there earlier this month, stirring outrage across Pakistan and bringing to light a string of other abductions and slayings by a suspected serial predator.

Her parents were on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia when she disappeared.

