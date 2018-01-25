Secret Holt got a phone call Tuesday morning from her teenage daughter, Bailey. She did not hear her daughter on the other end of the line, though. Instead, Holt said, she heard “chaos.”

“All I could hear was voices and chaos in the background,” Secret Holt told WKRN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Nashville. “She couldn’t say anything. I tried – I called her name, over and over and over, and she never responded.”

Mourners comfort one another prior to a prayer vigil at Briensburg Baptist Church near Benton, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed and more than a dozen injured when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning in the Marshall County High School atrium, a common area at the school where several hallways meet and students gather before classes. (AP Photo/Stephen Lance Dennee)
Mourners comfort one another prior to a prayer vigil at Briensburg Baptist Church near Benton, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed and more than a dozen injured when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning in the Marshall County High School atrium, a common area at the school where several hallways meet and students gather before classes. (AP Photo/Stephen Lance Dennee)
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bailey Nicole Holt, 15, was one of two teenagers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Marshall County High School, authorities said this week. Another 15-year-old, Preston Ryan Cope, died after a student opened fire at the school, an incident that left several wounded.

“Whatever that kid had going through his mind, I don’t know,” Secret Holt said of the suspected shooter. “But if he needed a friend, I know [Bailey Holt] would have been a friend to him, and talked to him about anything that he needed. That’s just the kind of person she was.”

The gunfire at Marshall County High School began shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, authorities have said. Holt was pronounced dead at the scene. Cope was airlifted to a hospital, but later died.

The suspect, a 15-year-old male student armed with a handgun, was taken into custody after the shooting.

“It’s just so hard to believe, that somebody, in a split-second, could take two lives and injure so many in just a short amount of time,” Secret Holt said in the WKRN interview. “Can’t get it back. Can’t get it back. I don’t know if I can go to court to see him, I just don’t know if I can. But I want him to pay for everything he’s done, but also I want to pray for him too, because I know he’s probably having a hard time, too. But -“

“He still took our baby,” Bailey’s father, Jasen, said.

“He still took my baby from me,” Secret Holt said.

Read or Post Comments