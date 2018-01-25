WORCESTER, Mass. — Ryan Bloom scored a pair of early goals and Brady Fleurent had a six-point night as the University of New England men’s hockey team beat Becker 9-1 in Thursday night for its 10th straight win.

The Nor’easters (15-3-2, 8-3-2 Commonwealth Coast Conference) extended their unbeaten streak to 14 games.

Bloom gave UNE a 1-0 first-period lead with a power-play goal at 7:30 with an assist form Jeff Eppright and Fleurent. The Nor’easters held a 23-5 advantage in shots.

UNE extended its lead to 3-0 in the second with a pair of goals in 4:33 as Fleurent first teamed up with Bloom to feed Chris Jones at 3:16, and then sent Bloom away for his second of the game.

Quinn Robelle scored for Becker (4-14-1, 2-11-0) with 3:32 to play in the period, but Fleurent answered with a power-play goal 1:15 later.

UNE tacked on five goals in the third period.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) BAYLOR 81, (6) TEXAS 56: Kristy Wallace scored a career-high 27 points, big posts Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox both had double-doubles and the Lady Bears (18-1, 8-0 Big 12) won their 15th straight game by overwhelming the Longhorns (15-4, 6-2).

(4) LOUISVILLE 84, MIAMI 74: Myisha Hines-Allen had 26 points to help the visiting Cardinals (21-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounce back from their only loss of the season to beat the Hurricanes (14-7, 4-4).

(5) NOTRE DAME 87, PITTSBURGH 53: Jessica Shepard scored 28 points and the visiting Fighting Irish (19-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) routed the Panthers (9-12, 1-7).

(9) SOUTH CAROLINA 90, ARKANSAS 42: A’ja Wilson had 27 points in her return to the starting lineup to power the Gamecocks (17-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) over the visiting Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6).

(10) TENNESSEE 75, MISSISSIPPI 66: Rennia Davis matched a career high with 18 points as the host Lady Vols (17-3, 5-2 SEC) topped the Rebels (11-9, 1-6).

IOWA 103, (12) OHIO STATE 89: Megan Gustafson scored 29 points as the host Hawkeyes (16-5, 4-4 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Buckeyes (16-5, 5-3).

(18) DUKE 75, BOSTON COLLEGE 50: Lexie Brown tied a school record with 14 points in the first quarter when she joined an exclusive club and finished with 19 points to lead the host Blue Devils (16-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) over the Eagles (6-14, 1-6).

Brown had five steals, which made her the third NCAA Division I player with at least 1,800 points, 500 assists, 200 3-pointers and 300 steals, joining Niesa Johnson (Alabama) and Odyssey Sims (Baylor).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) PURDUE 92, (25) MICHIGAN 88: Vincent Edwards scored 30 points, Isaac Haas added 24 and the host Boilermakers (20-2, 9-0 Big Ten) matched a school record by earning their their 16 consecutive victory, using a late charge to finally get past the Wolverines (17-6, 6-4).

