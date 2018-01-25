WELLS — Matt Sherburne hit four free throws in the final period, including two with 1:42 left, as Wells came away with a 39-36 victory against Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

Sherburne finished with a game-high 15 points, adding seven rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Cam Cousins chipped in with eight points and 11 boards for the Warriors (8-5).

Nolan Hagerty led the Clippers (9-5) with nine points. Ashanti Haywood tossed in seven.

CAMDEN HILLS 49, ERSKINE ACADEMY 44: Dan Peabody and Mike Kremin scored 12 points each as the Windjammers (8-5) downed the Eagles (4-9) at Rockport.

Jack Jowett scored 18 points and Caden Turcotte had 12 for Erskine.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 55, FREEPORT 45: Tyler Buzzell scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders (6-7) pulled away from the Falcons (7-6) at Fryeburg.

Oscar Saunders had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a team-leading 14 points for Fryeburg. Scott Parker contributed 11.

Toby Holt scored 15 points and Eriksen Shea chipped in with 11 for Freeport.

BRUNSWICK 53, LEAVITT 45: Dawson Hebert scored 15 points, including 10 in the second half as the Dragons (10-3) rallied to defeat the Hornets (6-7) at Turner.

Wyatt Hathaway scored 10 points, and Mark Herman, Cole Morin and Josh Banks each added eight for Leavitt, which led 35-28 at halftime.

Noah Cox had 12 points, and Kyle Hanson added eight rebounds and 10 assists for Brunswick.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL



FREEPORT 54, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 22: Allie Goodman scored all of her 14 points in the first half as the Falcons (11-2) broke out to a 39-11 lead and cruised by the Raiders (0-13) at Freeport.

Taylor Rinaldi added 12 first-half points and finished with 14 for Freeport, and Jessie Driscoll totaled nine.

Tina LeBlanc led Fryeburg with nine points.

MORSE 53, MT. ARARAT 37: Sierra Wallace scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the first half as the Shipbuilders (3-11) opened a 35-20 lead against the Eagles (3-10) at Topsham.

Marissa Parks had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Morse.

Theresa Breed led Mt. Ararat with eight points.

ST. DOMINIC 41, WAYNFLETE 38: Caroline Gastonguay scored a game-high 18 points and Rebecca Zimmerman had 11 as the Saints (7-5) pulled away from the Flyers (4-8) in the fourth quarter at Portland.

Lydia Giguere had 16 points and Elspeth Olney added nine for the Flyers, who rallied from a 21-17 halftime deficit to make it 29-29 through the third.

Skye Rogers added eight points for St. Dom’s, including four in the fourth quarter.

BOOTHBAY REGION 65, WISCASSET 22: Page Brown scored a game-high 21 points, Faith Blethen had 13 and Glory Blethen 12 to lift the Seahawks (14-0) past the Wolverines (0-15) at Boothbay Harbor.

Maeve Blodgett led Wiscasset with nine points. Grace Webber had seven.

BRUNSWICK 55, LEAVITT 24: Sabrina Armstrong scored all of her 15 points in the first half, including 10 in the first quarter, as the Dragons (13-0) opened a 29-12 lead and beat the Hornets (6-7) at Brunswick.

Armstrong added eight rebounds and five steals. Marley Groat contributed 14 points, four assists and a pair of steals for Brunswick.

CAMDEN HILLS 58, ERSKINE ACADEMY 49: Mya Wiley and Miae DeWaard scored 12 points each to lead the Windjammers (2-11) past the Eagles (3-10) at South China.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 5, KENNEBUNK 1: Jake MacDonald had a goal and two assists, and Quinn Malloy added a goal and an assist as Greely (9-1) cruised past Kennebunk/Wells (2-7) at Falmouth.

Harrison Briggs of Kennebunk opened the scoring in the first period, but Peter Lattanzi, Jackson Williams, Ben Kennedy and MacDonald scored in the second period for the Rangers. Malloy then added a final goal in the third.

