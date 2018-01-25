SUNRISE, Fla. — Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season and got his 500th career assist to help the Washington Capitals snap a three-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Ovechkin is the sixth player in NHL history with at least 30 goals in 13 or more consecutive seasons at any point in his career.

Brett Connolly, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots.

Denis Malgin scored both goals for Florida, which has lost three straight. Harri Sateri made 42 saves in his second NHL start.

LIGHTNING 5, FLYERS 1: Brayden Point, Yanni Gourde and Ryan Callahan each scored in the second period to lead Tampa Bay at Philadelphia.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored twice late in the third to turn the game into a rout.

The Flyers pulled the goalie with 7:20 left and got a six-on-four goal from Travis Konency.

PREDATORS 3, DEVILS 0: All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban scored in his third straight game and Pekka Rinne made 23 saves for his fourth shutout in leading Nashville to a win at Newark, New Jersey.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as the Predators extended their point streak to a season-high eight games (6-0-2).

BLACKHAWKS 5, RED WINGS 1: Alex DeBrincat had his second hat trick of an impressive rookie season and visiting Chicago chased Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard in the first period.

PENGUINS 6, WILD 3: Evgeni Malkin scored two power-play goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists, rising to second on the team’s all-time scoring list, as Pittsburgh topped visiting Minnesota.

Malkin, who has 23 goals, added an assist to give him 16 goals and 31 points in his last 24 games.

HURRICANES 5, CANADIENS 5: Teuvo Teravainen scored twice and added an assist as Carolina won at Montreal.

BLUES 3, AVALANCHE 1: Brayden Schenn scored in his fourth straight game, Paul Stastny also had a goal and St. Louis beat visiting Colorado.

