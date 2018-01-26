A Bangor man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography.

David Jack, 43, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

According to court records, during the summer of 2016, Jack showed a 9-year-old girl images on his cellphone of children engaged in sexual activities.

Bangor police obtained a search warrant and seized two laptop computers and a cellphone from Jack and found more than 2,000 images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced at a later date.

