OLYMPICS

Former Bowdoin skier headed to Olympics

Former Bowdoin College skier Kaitlynn Miller was selected Friday to compete at the Winter Olympics for the U.S. Nordic team.

Miller, 26, grew up in Elmore, Vermont, and graduated from Bowdoin in 2014. She owns seven of the top eight individual finishes in the history of the Bowdoin women’s Nordic program.

This will be Miller’s first appearance at the Olympics. Earlier this month, she placed third overall (second American) in the classic sprint race and fourth overall (second American) in the freestyle sprint race at the U.S. championships in Anchorage, Alaska. In 2016, she was the U.S. classic sprint champion.

She continues to live in Vermont, where she has been racing as a member of the Craftsbury Green Racing Project.

The Olympics start Feb. 9 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Outfielder Lorenzo Cain and the Brewers finalized an $80 million, five-year contract, one day after Milwaukee GM David Stearns acquired center fielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins for four prospects.

Cain spent the past seven seasons in Kansas City and was part of the core group that won the World Series in 2015. He hit .300 with 15 homers, 49 RBI and 26 steals last season.

n Jose Reyes, 34, and the New York Mets finalized a $2 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $500,000 in bonuses based on plate appearances.

n Concerned after the Marlins and Pirates cut major league payroll, the baseball players’ association has taken the first step toward trying to force changes.

The union said it expressed concern to Major League Baseball that the teams are not spending revenue-sharing proceeds to improve play. The commissioner’s office responded by saying it is not worried about any violations.

MEDIA

ESPN: ESPN says outspoken “Sportscenter” anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company website and do occasional on-air commentary.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

SKIING

MEN’S DOWNHILL: Steven Nyman crashed in downhill training on the Kandahar course for the second year in a row at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

This time, though, the American skier escaped relatively unharmed.

Nyman had to end his season early last year when he crashed in downhill practice on Jan. 27 last year. On Friday, he went into the net before pulling himself up and skiing down the mountain. He said he felt a tweak in his right knee.

He will skip Saturday’s World Cup event, the last downhill race before the Olympics next month.

WOMEN’S COMBINED: Wendy Holdener won a World Cup race and set herself up as the favorite for next month’s Olympic gold medal.

First-run leader Lindsey Vonn led Holdener by 0.71 seconds after the opening super-G, but the American dropped back to finish fourth.

Holdener, a Swiss slalom specialist, beat Marta Bassino of Italy 1.55 seconds. Third-place Ana Bucik of Slovenia, who was 30th-fastest in the opening speed run, was 1.56 seconds behind.

– From staff and news report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.