AMHERST, MASS. — Cedric Lacroix scored with 5:02 remaining Friday night to give Maine a 3-2 victory against Massachusetts in a men’s Hockey East game.

Rob Michel also scored in the third period as the Black Bears (13-9-4) rallied past the Minutemen (11-13-1, 6-8-1).

After Eduards Tralmaks opened the scoring for Maine, Austin Levy and Griff Jeszka answered to give UMass a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period.

SKIDMORE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Kayser Raei scored with 6:49 left to lift the Thoroughbreds (3-16-1, 1-11-1 New England Hockey) over the Huskies (3-12-4, 3-7-3) at Saratoga Springs, New York.

After Matt Wolf put Skidmore ahead 1-0 with 2:28 left in the first period, the Huskies tied it on a power-play goal by Michael Toarmina at 4:32 of the second.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, WESLEYAN 2: Marissa Fitcher scored twice to lead the Polar Bears (8-6-1, 2-6-1 NESCAC) over the Cardinals (5-8-4, 1-4-4) at Brunswick.

Maureen Geason, Julie Dachille and Fitcher scored in the first period and Fitcher again midway in the second.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 1: Annie Mullen banged home a pass through the crease from Kyra Yu late in the second period to pull the Nor’easters (7-6-7, 2-2-5 New England Hockey) even against the Pilgrims (2-16-2, 1-6-1) at Biddeford.

CONNECTICUT 2, MAINE 1: Briana Colangelo scored from Leah Lum and Theresa Knutson 1:20 into overtime as the Huskies (8-11-8, 2-10-5 Hockey East) downed the Black Bears (16-8-3, 10-5-2) at Storrs, Connecticut.

Natalie Snodgrass scored an early goal for Connecticut and Michelle Weiss tied it with 1:05 left in regulation from Lydia Murray and Brittany Kucera.

COLBY 3, TRINITY 2: Anna Cosentino scored 3:40 into overtime, her second goal of the game, as the Mules (6-7-4, 2-5-4 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (4-13, 0-9) at Hartford, Connecticut.

After Cosentino opened the scoring with 1:26 left in the first period, Trinity answered with a pair of goals in the second. Moira Mullaney tied it unassisted 2:31 into the third.

PLYMOUTH STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Alexis Fagan broke a scoreless tie 11:57 into the third period from Amanda McPherson and Kailey Jacobs as the Panthers (6-9-4, 5-2-2 New England Hockey) beat the Huskies (6-13-1, 2-6-1) at Gorham.

Brooke Maggy scored unassisted with less than 1:30 remaining.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AMHERST 82, COLBY 77: Grant Robinson and Michael Riopel each scored 19 points as the Mammoths (11-6, 3-2 NESCAC) edged the Mules (10-8, 1-4) at Waterville.

Riopel hit a clutch 3-pointer with 2:02 left to give Amherst a 77-72 advantage after Colby cut the lead to two on a layup by Steven Daley on the previous possession.

WESLEYAN 68, BATES 50: Jordan Bonner scored 16 points, and J.R. Bascom and Austin Hutchinson each added 10 as the Cardinals (15-4, 4-2 NESCAC) handled the Bobcats (9-10, 2-4) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Bonner had 10 points in the first half, helping Wesleyan to a 37-19 lead. Jeff Spellman scored 10 points to lead Bates, and Nick Lynch added eight points and six rebounds.

BOWDOIN 72, HAMILTON 68: Liam Farley scored 20 points, 12 in the second half, as the Polar Bears (14-4, 3-2 NESCAC) came from behind to beat the Continentals (16-2, 3-2) at Brunswick.

Jack Simonds added 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Bowdoin, which trailed 38-33 at halftime. Peter Hoffman scored 24 points, and Joe Pucci hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Hamilton.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 87, HAMILTON 54: The Polar Bears (18-0, 4-0 NESCAC) led 53-25 at the half and defeated the Continentals (13-5, 1-3) at Clinton, New York.

Abby Kelly led Bowdoin with 14 points, including 11 in the first half. Maddie Hasson finished with 13, shooting 6 of 9 from the floor.

AMHERST 46, COLBY 37: Reserve Jackie Nagle scored 12 points with nine rebounds, Madeline Eck added 10 points and the Mammoths (19-0, 5-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (7-10, 1-4) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

WESLEYAN 47, BATES 46: The Bobcars (7-13, 1-5 NESCAC) finished on a 10-0 run but fell just short as the Cardinals (13-5, 3-3) won at Lewiston.

