The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested five people early Friday morning for allegedly selling crack cocaine and creating a police standoff in Washington County.

Drug agents obtained a search warrant for a home at 177 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield as part of a month-long investigation into the distribution of crack throughout Washington County by a group that would travel to Maine with large amounts of drugs, according to police. The group included three people from Bronx, New York.

Drug agents say the group would use a local customer’s house to sell the drugs. The locals would seek out new customers and introduce them to the New York distributors in exchange for drugs and money, according to police.

The five suspects were arrested just before dawn following a nearly two-hour standoff. The State Police tactical team responded to the home to assist MDEA agents with the arrest.

Charged with unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs (crack cocaine) and creating a police standoff are Evelyn Westcott, 21, Jante Randolph, 27, and Jamal Santiago, 18, all of Bronx, New York, and Juan Huertes-Borges, 36, of Cherryfield. Fred Rini, 50, of Harrington was charged with unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs (crack cocaine).

Bail was set at $25,000 cash for Westcott, Randolph and Santiago. Bail for Huertes-Borges and Rini was set at $10,000 cash.

The home was occupied by Huertes-Borges and evidence of drug use and drug packaging was found along with $8,200 in suspected drug proceeds, police said. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues, according to police.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.