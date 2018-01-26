BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss about two weeks after cutting his right hand hitting a picture frame.

Smart apologized to his teammates, coaches and fans on Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying, “I feel like I let all y’all down.”

Atlanta's Taurean Prince is fouled as he drives against Charlotte's Dwight Howard in the first half Friday night in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets won 121-110. Associated Press/Chuck Burton Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Celtics said Smart returned to Boston after the injury to his right hand “from a non-basketball incident” before Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Smart says he will learn from it and come back better.

Smart is averaging 10 points and a career-high 4.7 assists this season, his fourth in Boston. He missed a potential winning shot against the Lakers on Tuesday night, then did not play against the Clippers on Wednesday.

BUCKS: Police officers used a stun gun on rookie guard Sterling Brown and arrested the 22-year-old after a confrontation at a Walgreens parking lot in Milwaukee.

Police Sgt. Timothy Gauerke says the department is investigating what happened and the officers’ use of force.

Gauerke says officers contacted a man after seeing a vehicle parked across two handicapped parking spots while doing a business check at about 2 a.m. Gauerke did not say what led to the officers’ use of force and it wasn’t immediately known whether Brown was cited for anything.

“It’s a personal issue I’m dealing with right now. I know it’s being handled. I’d appreciate it if you all respect that right now,” Brown told reporters before the Bucks’ home game Friday night against Brooklyn.

Brown had what appeared to be a bruise and scratches on the right side of his face.

CAVALIERS: Dwayne Wade will miss time for an personal matter, creating yet another obstacle for the struggling Cavaliers.

Wade was excused from the team as the Cavs hosted Indiana and he could be out longer to deal with the unspecified situation.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

HORNETS 121, HAWKS 110: Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made two key 3-pointers down the stretch that helped Charlotte win at home.

CAVALIERS 115, PACERS 108: LeBron James recorded his 63rd career triple-double – overcoming 11 turnovers – and J.R. Smith scored 23 points as Cleveland won at home.

JAZZ 97, RAPTORS 93: Ricky Rubio’s 3-pointer with 4 seconds remaining gave Utah a win at Toronto.

BUCKS 116, NETS 91: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 13 rebounds to help Milwaukee beat visiting Brooklyn.

