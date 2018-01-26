SAN DIEGO — Ryan Palmer is the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event will feature Tiger Woods on the weekend.

Palmer finished eagle-birdie on the North Course at Torrey Pines for a 5-under 67. That gave him a one-shot lead over Rahm, the defending champion who birdied two of his last three holes on the North for a 66.

Tiger Woods reacts Friday after sinking a birdie putt on the first hole of the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Woods shot a 71 to make the cut but is 10 shots out of the lead. Associated Press/Gregory Bull Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The biggest buzz, as usual, was for Woods. He kept his fairway-lined following in suspense over his closing stretch on the front nine simply by trying to make the cut, and it came down to the last hole.

A beautiful lag for a tap-in birdie gave him a 71, 10 shots out.

“It was a grind. I fought hard,” Woods said. “Typical. Just me going out there and fighting for whatever I can get. It’s all good.”

LPGA: Brooke Henderson bogeyed the first hole to drop into a tie for the lead before the Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic was suspended for the day – and later cut from 72 to 54 holes – because of high wind that moved balls on an exposed green at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Sustained 30-35 mph wind gusting to the low 40s hit the course, forcing officials to stop second-round play at 8:39 a.m. They shortened the season-opening event to 54 holes in an attempt to complete play Sunday, and didn’t rule out a Monday finish.

“Yesterday we were able to play and complete the round, but we did have an isolated ball move here and there, but it wasn’t much and we could get it right back into play,” said Sue Witters, the LPGA’s vice president of Tour rules and competition. “This morning was a different story. The winds are up from what they were and we got to the point on 13 where we could not get a ball to stay at rest on the green.”

On Thursday, Henderson shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 in high wind to take a one-stroke lead.

EUROPEAN: Jamie Donaldson of Wales followed his opening 62 with a solid 3-under-par 69 to take the clubhouse lead in the weather-interrupted second round of the Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

Tee times were delayed for nearly three hours because of thick fog. That led to none of the afternoon groups, including Rory McIlroy and defending champion Sergio Garcia, being able to finish their second round when darkness suspended play.

Donaldson was at 13-under 131 at the halfway stage, with Li Haotong second, one shot behind after a consecutive 66s.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.