Why have our three local news channels – 6, 8 and 13 – turned their news broadcasts into three more Weather Channels?

I don’t need to be told every five minutes that it is going to snow. I got it the first time! And don’t tell me it’s what the public wants. I am the public.

Also, I don’t like Channel 8 interrupting my viewing of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” for updates on an 8-inch snowstorm.

Harold Boothby

South Portland

