LEWISTON — Mary Dempsey, sister of actor Patrick Dempsey, has left the cancer center she helped found – to teach laughter yoga.

Dempsey left last month, just before the center formally separated from Central Maine Healthcare to become its own nonprofit. She had been serving as community services coordinator. Dempsey said Thursday that when the center was about to become independent, she “paused to reflect.”

“I had an opportunity to make a decision in my future,” she said.

She decided that future would mean stepping away from the Dempsey Center and toward a new passion.

“You can’t create an incredible place like the Dempsey Center without wanting it to continue to excel and do well,” she said. “It will always be in my heart and soul.”

On Thursday, Patrick Dempsey released a statement through the center.

“The Dempsey Center is here to serve the community, both locally and statewide, and that truly takes a team effort – the work we do is bigger than me, or any member of my family,” he said. “We need to honor the (c)enter’s history, which Mary is a big part of, and we thank her for her 10 years of service.”

Founded in 2008, the Dempsey Center – then called The Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope & Healing – was created in partnership with Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to help cancer patients and their families. Patrick Dempsey and his siblings, who grew up in Buckfield, helped found the center in honor of their mother.

Amanda Dempsey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997, and battled the disease for 17 years. She died in 2014 at age 79.

The center provides free cancer support, education and complimentary therapies, such as massage, regardless of where patients and families live and regardless of where patients receive treatment.

As of last summer, the Dempsey Center had an annual budget of about $2.2 million, employed 20 people and served more than 4,000 people a year.

In July, center leaders announced the Dempsey Center would leave the Central Maine hospital system to become its own nonprofit. It also planned to merge with Cancer Community Center, a 19-year-old South Portland nonprofit that provides free support to cancer patients and their families.

Although her brother has been the celebrity face of the center, Dempsey was often its voice. She regularly welcomed new people to the center, worked with volunteers and attended fundraisers.

In 2012, Massachusetts General Hospital’s Cancer Center honored her as one of 100 people advancing the fight against cancer. Dempsey became interested in Laughter Yoga – which combines movement and laughter – while on a trip to Italy. Intrigued, she traveled to India in November to train with Madan Kataria, founder of Laughter Yoga.

She is now a certified Laughter Yoga instructor.

Dempsey plans to start her Laughter Yoga work with veterans. She does not plan to leave the area.

“This is my home,” she said.

Sun Journal Managing Editor Mark Mogensen contributed to this story.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.