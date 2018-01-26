BANGOR – The stepbrother of a man charged with killing a teenager 37 years ago in Maine says his brother had a “crush” on the 16-year-old girl.

Sammy Powers testified that Philip Scott Fournier made the comment in the week before Joyce McLain was beaten to death.

The 57-year-old Fournier is on trial in the 1980 East Millinocket killing. McLain disappeared when she went out for a jog. Her body was found two days after her disappearance, clothed only in her socks and running shoes.

On the night of the disappearance, Fournier stole and wrecked a fuel truck, causing a severe head injury that left him in a coma for eight days.

His attorney says that affected his memory; he gave police several accounts of what happened. He was arrested in 2016.

