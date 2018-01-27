AUGUSTA — A GOP lawmaker in Maine wants to allow adults to carry a firearm while hunting bears with kids.

Currently, licensed junior hunters can hunt bear with a firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow on Maine s youth bear hunting day.

But parent, guardians and adult supervisors aren t allowed to hold a firearm while accompanying the young hunter.

Republican Sen. Andre Cushing’s bill as published online would allow such adults to possess a firearm while supervising the young person.

Maine like dozens of other states doesn t have a minimum age to purchase a junior hunting license. Hunters under the age of 10 must be under the effective control of an adult supervisor who must remain very close.

The bill is scheduled for a Tuesday hearing.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.