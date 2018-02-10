A Maine man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, according to newspapers in Massachusetts.
Adam Martinez, 41, of York was arrested Friday night and charged with armed assault with attempt to murder, the Brockton Enterprise and Boston Globe reported. He was being held on $15,000 bail, the papers said.
They said a 40-year-old Bridgewater man had been stabbed in the back, neck and arms and police found a folding knife with a 4-inch-long blade inside the house where the stabbing occurred.
The victim was still hospitalized Saturday night, but his condition was unknown, the Globe reported.
Martinez was also treated at a hospital before being jailed, the paper said.
An officer reached Saturday night at the Bridgewater Police Department said he had no information on the incident.