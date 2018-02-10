A Maine man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, according to newspapers in Massachusetts.

Adam Martinez, 41, of York was arrested Friday night and charged with armed assault with attempt to murder, the Brockton Enterprise and Boston Globe reported. He was being held on $15,000 bail, the papers said.

They said a 40-year-old Bridgewater man had been stabbed in the back, neck and arms and police found a folding knife with a 4-inch-long blade inside the house where the stabbing occurred.

The victim was still hospitalized Saturday night, but his condition was unknown, the Globe reported.

Martinez was also treated at a hospital before being jailed, the paper said.

An officer reached Saturday night at the Bridgewater Police Department said he had no information on the incident.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.