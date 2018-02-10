MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Rapper Jay-Z brought his star power to a Florida peace rally in memory of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, who would have turned 23 this month.

Local news outlets reported that Jay-Z joined Martin’s parents onstage Saturday in Miami Gardens at the sixth annual Peace Walk & Peace Talk. The rally honors gun violence victims including Martin, who Jay-Z described as a beacon of light.

Martin, as a black 17-year-old, was fatally shot in 2012 in the central Florida town of Sanford by white neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, setting off a wave of protests.

