CORINNA — A Sangerville man died Friday after crashing his snowmobile into a tree.

According to a release from the Maine Warden Service, Jeffrey Wiley Jr., 44, was traveling south along the rail-bed snowmobile trail and was nearing the end of a 300-mile ride when the accident occurred. Wiley was one of two sleds traveling together, and when he did not return, the second rider doubled back to find that Wiley had crashed.

A Sangerville man died after his snowmobile crashed into a tree on Friday.

Maine Game Wardens said excessive speed contributed to the crash. This is the second fatal snowmobile crash of the season, according to the release.

Wardens were assisted by members of Corinna Fire, Dexter Police Department and Mayo Regional Ambulance.

Game Warden Lt. Dan Scott cautioned riders to keep their sleds under control and adjust speed to the trail and weather conditions.

“Due to the heavy rains and freezing temperatures we have been experiencing this season, many trails have an icy base, requiring longer stopping distances,” Scott said in the release. “Riders should be careful to not overdrive their headlights and be conscious of hazards and other riders on the trails.”

