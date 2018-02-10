Jordan Cantz scored an unassisted goal with 1:45 left in regulation as Windham/Westbrook rallied to tie South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete, 3-3, in a boys’ hockey game Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena.

Tom Lekousi opened the scoring for Windham (3-10-1) with an unassisted goal 28 seconds into the second period. Andrew Burns answered from Caleb Rowland, and Gus Lappin put the Red Riots ahead with a power-play goal, assisted by Mitchell Adams.

Cam Joyce tied the game in the final minute of the second period, assisted by Austin White and Holden Anderson.

South Portland (8-7-1) regained the lead on a power-play goal by Adams at 8:59 of the third.

YARMOUTH 3, CAMDEN HILLS 0: The Clippers (8-4-2) got goals from Spencer King, Sam Marjerison and Michael Guertler, and 18 saves from Dan Latham to beat the Windjammers (6-7) at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

King scored 6:33 into the first period. Marjerison padded the lead in the second period, and Guertler made it 3-0 early in the third.

CAPE ELIZABETH 6, KENNEBUNK 3: The Capers (12-2-2) scored five goals in the first period to beat Kennebunk/Wells (4-10) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Gavin Simopolous scored twice, and Ryan Collins, Philip Tarling and Matthew Laughlin added a goal apiece to help the Capers build a 5-1 lead.

Jacob Sullivan finished with two goals and an assist for Kennebunk.

FALMOUTH 6, ST. DOMINIC 2: The Yachtsmen (12-5-1) got first-period goals from Theo Hembre, Brendan Hickey and Louis Mainella as they rolled past the Saints (7-7-1) at Family Ice Center.

Hembre finished with two goals, and Hickey had a goal and an assist.

