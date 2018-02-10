HOCKEY

Sabres defeat Bruins as Rask’s streak ends

Scott Wilson had a goal and an assist during Buffalo’s big second period, helping the visiting Sabres cool off Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins with a 4-2 victory Saturday night.

Evander Kane and Benoit Pouliot also scored in the second, and Rasmus Ristolainen added an empty-netter with 29 seconds remaining. Former Bruins goalie Chad Johnson made 25 saves.

Rask stopped 24 shots but lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 26. It snapped his career-best 21-game streak with at least a point (19-0-2), the fourth-longest in team history.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo recorded a triple-double, and visiting New Orleans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in two overtimes.

· Giannis Antetokounpo scored 32 points in visiting Milwaukee’s 111-104 victory over Orlando.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Pitcher Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs reached agreement on a $126 million, six-year contract, bolstering their bid for a second World Series title in three seasons.

Darvish’s deal came less than a week before the Cubs were set to begin spring training. He was among the top players available in a slow-moving free-agent market this winter.

GOLF

PGA: Dustin Johnson overcame a sloppy back nine by making a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 2-under 70 that gave him a share of the lead going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, California.

Ted Potter Jr. needed to birdie one of his final three holes for a 59. He finished par-bogey-bogey for a 62 and was tied with Johnson, two shots ahead of Jason Day.

TENNIS

FED CUP: Venus Williams and CoCo Vandeweghe won their singles matches to give the U.S. a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in the best-of-five event at Asheville, North Carolina.

Sunday’s Fed Cup action features the return of Serena Williams after more than a year away from the game while becoming a mother. She and Lauren Davis are to face Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs in doubles.

SOCCER

U.S. FEDERATION: Carlos Cordeiro was elected president, assuming control of an organization that must chart a new course after its men’s team failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

Cordeiro has been the right-hand man of the outgoing president, Sunil Gulati. He now is charged with running the U.S. end of a bid with Mexico and Canada for the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

– Staff and news service report

