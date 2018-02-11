I am a retired health care professional who continues to fight for health care for Mainers.

I am also a veteran who worked in a field hospital during active duty. After the Army, I returned to the health care profession as a nurse in the emergency room.

I have cared for many people who did not have adequate care and suffered because of it. Because of a lack of medical care, their injuries and diagnoses became more severe and aggravated.

Mainers and others need to know that any reduction in federal support for health maintenance by the federal government will result in higher acuity of illness among themselves, their families and their friends.

Continued attacks on Obamacare have resulted in postponements of Medicaid expansion. Such delays will result in poorer quality of life.

Richard Bissell

Bangor

