Concerning President Trump’s military parade:

The whole world already knows that America has a large and powerful military. What they question is our ability to use it wisely. Putting it on parade suggests the opposite.

The avalanche of criticism and ridicule that will result will be unnoticed by the president but will be heavily felt by the troops pressed into performing.

Peter Davis

Gorham

