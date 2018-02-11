Troy Murphy of Bethel will make his bid for an Olympic medal in moguls skiing early Monday morning.

Murphy finished fourth in the men’s moguls qualifying round on Thursday night to advance to the finals, which begins at 7 a.m. Monday.

Murphy, ranked 12th in the world entering the Olympics, advanced when he threw down his best run of the season in the qualifying round, earning a score of 80.95. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury, ranked first, led qualifying with a score of 86.07.

Murphy, starting seventh, had a near-flawless run, punctuated by a “back full” – a back flip with a full twist – on his second jump. His time was 25.40 seconds.

Murphy’s previous best score this year was 80.57, when he finished third in Thaiwoo, China, in late December.

Three other Americans – Casey Andringa, Bradley Wilson and Emerson Smith – will ski in the second qualifying round at 5:30 a.m. The top 10 scorers in that qualifying round will advance to the finals.

The top 12 finishers in the first round of the finals will advance to the second round, set to begin at 7:35 a.m.

From there, the top six finishers will move on to the final run, set to begin at 8:10 a.m.

Murphy had entered the season ranked sixth in the world. He gained his first podium finish in China, and was part of the four-man moguls Olympic team named on Jan. 22.

