CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and eight assists and C.J. Miles had 24 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Charlotte Hornets 123-103 Sunday.

Six players scored in double figures for the Raptors, who won their fifth straight game, improved to 39-16 and have passed the Boston Celtics to move into first place in the East.

Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, sparking the Raptors’ pivotal run in the third quarter.

Toronto made 48.6 percent from 3-point range, led by Miles’ 6-of-9 shooting.

“We’ve been saying we’re the best bench in the league since Day One,” Miles said. “And if it wasn’t true then, it’s got to be true now.”

HAWKS 118, PISTONS 115: Dewayne Dedmon provided the lead with a three-point play, then padded the margin with a 3-pointer, lifting Atlanta at home.

Dedmon matched his career high with 20 points and had 13 rebounds in his matchup with Andre Drummond, who had 25 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit.

Dennis Schroder scored 23 points for Atlanta, including six free throws in the final 20 seconds.

PACERS 121, KNICKS 113: Victor Oladipo had 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Indiana won at Indianapolis.

Bojan Bogdanovic made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Thaddeus Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers, who have won 6 of 8.

Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 17 points, and Michael Beasley had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks, whose losing streak reached six games.

TIMBERWOLVES 111, KINGS 106: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, Jeff Teague added 12 points and 10 assists, and Minnesota overcame a sloppy performance at Minneapolis.

Minnesota had 17 turnovers and allowed Sacramento 22 second-chance points, but prevailed after back-to-back road losses. Jimmy Butler scored 18 points, 15 in the second half, for the Timberwolves in their 13th straight home win.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in 13 for Sacramento, which has lost four of its past five games.

ROCKETS 104, MAVERICKS 97: James Harden scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 25 and Houston won at home.

The Rockets have won eight straight and 12 of 13.

THUNDER 110, GRIZZLIES 92: Paul George scored 33 points to help Oklahoma City win at home without fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

George carried more of the load than usual with Westbrook and Anthony sidelined. Westbrook missed the game with a sprained left ankle and Anthony sat out with a sprained right ankle. George responded by making 10 of 24 shots and adding eight assists.

NOTES

KINGS: Three days after being acquired at the trade deadline, Joe Johnson was waived by Sacramento.

Johnson, 36, was acquired with guard Iman Shumpert, a 2020 second-round draft choice, the rights to forward Dimitros Agravanis and cash in a three-team trade involving Cleveland and Utah.

