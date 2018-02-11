BOSTON — Paul Pierce used to walk onto the court at TD Garden and imagine seeing his number hanging from the rafters.

“The Truth” doesn’t have to dream about that day anymore.

The Celtics retired Pierce’s No. 34 on Sunday. He became the 23rd person in franchise history to have his number or name enshrined by the Celtics’ organization.

The honor capped a 19-year career for Pierce, who was named the MVP of the NBA finals in 2008 when the Celtics captured their 17th championship.

Pierce, clad in a green plaid blazer, entered the court via the newly named Paul Pierce Players’ Tunnel. The team said the tunnel, featuring Pierce’s signature, will serve as a reminder to current and future players of what “being a Celtic” means.

When his jersey was raised, Pierce was serenaded with chants of “Thank You, Paul Pierce!”

“This is just a special day,” Pierce said. “If I never make the Hall of Fame or anything, to go up in the rafters as a retired number for the Celtics – that’s just enough. That’s enough for me. … When you’re forever with the Celtics, you’re forever.”

Pierce, 40, retired after last season. He tops the Celtics’ lists in 3-pointers made (1,823), free throws (6,434) and steals (1,583).

He is Boston’s second all-time leading scorer with 24,021 points, trailing only John Havlicek. His 15 seasons also trail only Havlicek’s 16 for the longest with the team.

Current Celtics players gathered to watch the ceremony, and legends including Robert Parish, Cedric Maxwell and Satch Sanders sat on the court.

Pierce credited his mother, Lorraine Hosey, and brothers Jamal and Steve Hosey for inspiring him.

“It starts at home. It starts where you come from,” Pierce said.

He later cried when acknowledging his wife, Julie, and their three children.

Pierce sat next to the 2008 title trophy as the team showered him with tributes.

Along with having his number retired, Pierce received a framed replica of the banner with his No. 34, a Rolex watch, a piece of the Celtics’ parquet floor and a stained-glass backboard adorned with his number.

A weekend of festivities in honor of Pierce began with a private dinner hosted by the Celtics on Saturday night. Parish attended with several of Pierce’s former teammates, including Antoine Walker, Walter McCarty, Brian Scalabrine and Leon Powe.

Pierce said the honors reminded him of how much he sacrificed during his career. He said being a Celtic was “meant to be.”

During the game, the Celtics showed video segments that highlighted Pierce’s basketball journey. The clips went as far back as his Inglewood High days, and included interviews with friends, family and former teammates.

There were also surprise recorded tributes from NBA greats Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. Pierce smiled as Bryant said in his message that Pierce made “all the Celtics legends proud.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.