One of Portland’s island forts is moving closer to becoming a campground.

On Monday, the city’s Historic Preservation Board will continue its review of plans by Stefan Scarks and Travis Bullard for Fortland, a 21-site campground on and around the grounds of Fort Scammel, which sits at the southern end of House Island in Casco Bay. The meeting was rescheduled because of last week’s snowstorm.

Photo shows Fort Scammel's West Bastion. Portland's Historic Preservation Board will review plans for a 21-site campground at the fort on House Island. Max Yeston/Greater Portland Landmarks Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Fortland would feature yurts, canvas tents and timber and canvas structures, and “has been designed to avoid and minimize impacts to the existing historical resources,” according to the application filed with the board.

Scarks and Bullard said they hoped the campground would be open from early May through October.

“We had a vision of an accessible site we could really share, we are finding a use to preserve and protect this amazing space,” Scarks said.

The plans will need certification as appropriate by the Historic Preservation Board because the island was designated a city historic zone in January 2015. It is not yet clear whether a site plan review by the Planning Board will also be required.

The island, which had been owned by Harold Cushing and his family for almost 60 years, was sold to the late developer Michael Scarks in May 2014.

“In going through the site, we immediately fell in love with such a unique space, and we took very seriously the stewardship of the resource,” Stefan Scarks said.

He grew up in a family that enjoyed camping, and said a campground is a natural fit for the fort.

“Our goal is to have it be as accessible as possible to as many groups as possible as well,” Scarks said. “We are looking for folks wanting an immersive experience – transformative travelers.”

Fort Scammel was first built as part of the city defenses during the War of 1812. It saw action in 1813 when American soldiers shot at British privateers who were stealing a private sloop.

Two Portland fishing families used the island for much of the 1800s to process cod and other groundfish.

The northern half of the island, which Michael Scarks sold to Vincent and Christina Mona shortly after the sale by the Cushing family, was used to process and quarantine European immigrants during the four-decade wave of immigration at the start of the 20th century, when a quota system was enacted by the federal government. “Three residential-scale buildings on the northern half of House Island were known as ‘the Ellis Island of the North,'” according to Greater Portland Landmarks’ website.

Stefan Scarks’ plans for Fortland would place the tents, yurts and other camping structures on the former gun emplacements in the fort and on the granite ledge just north of the fort.

Plans also call for a 2,000-square-foot community building, a storage shed, a shed for a water pump, and bathrooms. Fortland will be solar powered by panels placed in the parade grounds.

Scarks and Bullard said they welcome public input on their plans at www.fortlandmaine.com, and are still working with the city on the concept. With Fortland accessible only by water, campers will land at a granite pier on the west side of the island.

“There is no berthing in the current designs, but several boats can be launched and landed simultaneously,” Scarks said.

The yurts would be year-round structures, but the canvas for tents would be removed and stored in the winter, Bullard said. Details including site rental costs are still being determined, but the partners expect the market to determine the cost for campers, with possible seasonal discounts as part of the pricing.

David Harry can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 110 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @DavidHarry8.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.