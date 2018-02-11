After a one-year hiatus for renovations, the three-night ice bar at Portland Harbor Hotel, held Jan. 25-27, was a much-anticipated cure for winter doldrums. When ticket sales opened in November, Saturday night sold out within days.

“It’s just so much fun,” said Karen Jabar of Auburn, partying with her sister, Kathy Hughes of Gloucester.

“It’s our one girls’ night we can count on every year,” Hughes said.

“It’s a blast, a total blast,” said Diane Woods of Cape Elizabeth. “It’s different every time, too.”

All 101 hotel rooms were filled during the three-night event, with about half the 1,200 guests coming from a distance — mostly from the greater Boston area, New Hampshire and northern Maine.

“We always sell out,” said General Manager Gerald Kiladjjian. “From about 25 to 70, we get all different ages. DJ John knows how to play for everybody.”

With ice sculptures, signature cocktails, campfires, small plates and an indoor-outdoor dance party, the hotel’s ice bar has raised a total of $100,000 in charitable donations over 13 years. The 2018 event raised $9,000 that was split among three Greater Portland nonprofits: Trauma Intervention Program, Rippleffect and Full Plates Full Potential.

The money raised on Thursday night of the event were designated for Portland’s Trauma Intervention Program, and several TIP volunteers were called to a situation at Maine Medical Center. Thirty-two trained TIP volunteers spend 39 hours a month assisting Mainers on the scene of accidents and other traumatic situations.

“When a first responder makes that judgment that a person can really use someone alongside them, we just go in and provide emotional first aid to help people get through the first few hours of uncertainty,” said Leslie Skillin, TIP’s program manager.

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer from Scarborough. She can be reached at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.