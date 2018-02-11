STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Shania Johnson recorded 23 points and nine assists, and Cheyenne Clark scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half as Stony Brook ended Maine eight-game winning streak with a 76-68 victory in an America East women’s basketball game Sunday.

The Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East) took control with a 12-0 run in the second quarter, opening a 31-18 lead. Maine (17-9, 10-3) cut the deficit to seven by halftime, but Stony Brook stretched its advantage to 19 points in the third quarter.

Blanca Millan finished with 21 points, and Dor Saar added a career-high 14 points and four steals for the Black Bears.

(2) MISSISSIPPI STATE 74, KENTUCKY 55: Victoria Vivians scored 23 points and Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulldogs (26-0, 12-0 SEC) end an 11-game losing streak against the visiting Wildcats (12-14, 4-8).

(5) NOTRE DAME 85, GEORGIA TECH 69: Arike Ogunbowale overcame a first-half scoreless drought of nearly 17 minutes to finish with 27 points, leading the Irish (23-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast) past the Yellow Jackets (15-11, 4-9 ACC) in South Bend, Indiana.

(7) SOUTH CAROLINA 64, FLORIDA 57: A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and the Gamecocks (20-5, 9-3 SEC) erased a 10-point first-half deficit against the Gators (10-15, 2-10) in Columbia, South Carolina.

(8) UCLA 71, (25) ARIZONA STATE 63: Jordin Canada scored 16 points and Lajahna Drummer added 15 to lead the Bruins (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) to a win over the Sun Devils (17-9, 8-6) in Los Angeles.

(9) OREGON 90, WASHINGTON STATE 79: Ruthy Hebard scored 29 points, hitting all 12 of her field-goal attempts, and the Ducks (23-4, 12-2 Pac-12) shot 80 percent in the first half and 62 percent for the game in a win over the Cougars (10-16, 3-11) in Pullman, Washington.

(10) MARYLAND 72, RUTGERS 54: Eleanna Christinaki scored 18 points as the Terrapins (22-3, 11-1 Big Ten) defeated the Scarlet Knights (18-9, 6-7) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

STONY BROOK 64, MAINE 61: Akwasi Yeboah scored the go-ahead basket with 44 seconds left and Tyrell Sturdivant added three free throws as the Seawolves (10-16, 5-7 America East) edged the Black Bears (6-21, 3-9) in Bangor.

Aaron Calixte had 19 points and six assists for Maine. Isaiah White added 14 points and Ilker Er scored 11.

Both teams shot under 40 percent, but Stony Brook made 11 of 29 3-pointers as it beat the Black Bears for the 16th consecutive time.

Maine built an eight-point lead before a 12-1 run gave the Seahawks a 50-47 edge with 8:25 to go. There were five lead changes and two ties after that.

(6) CINCINNATI 76, SMU 51: Kyle Washington had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Bearcats (23-2, 12-0 American Athletics) stretched their winning streak to 16 with a victory over the Mustangs (15-10, 5-7) in Dallas.

(9) DUKE 80, GEORGIA TECH 69: Grayson Allen scored 23 points and the Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a two-game losing streak with a win over the Yellow Jackets (11-14, 4-8) in Atlanta.

(20) MICHIGAN 83, WISCONSIN 72: Moe Wagner scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds, and the Wolverines (20-7, 9-5 Big Ten) rode a hot-shooting first half to beat the Badgers (11-16, 4-10) in Madison, Wisconsin.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 2, MAINE 1: Maureen Murphy scored late in the third period to force overtime, then got the winner as the Friars (15-11-7, 11-7-5 Hockey East) defeated the Black Bears (17-10-5, 11-7-4) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Catherine Tufts broke a scoreless deadlock seven minutes into the third period.

Madison Myers stopped 29 shots for Providence, while Carly Jackson made 26 saves for Maine.

MEN’S HOCKEY

TRINITY 4, BOWDOIN 3: Anthony Sabitsky scored In overtime to lift the Bantams (14-4-2, 12-2-1 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (8-13, 5-10) at Brunswick.

Keenan Murray opened the scoring for Bowdoin, but Griffyn Martin, Tyler Whitney and Ryan Pfeffer scored consecutive goals to give Trinity a 3-1 lead. Pat Geary and Spencer Antunez scored in the third period to force overtime.

Alex Morin made 20 saves for Trinity, while Peter Cronin stopped 29 shots for Bowdoin.

WESLEYAN 3, COLBY 3: Justin Grillo scored twice as Colby (11-10-1, 8-7-1 NESCAC) rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third period to tie the Cardinals (11-6-5, 7-5-4) at Waterville.

Goals by Grillo and J.P. Schuhlen just 32 seconds apart cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the third, and Grillo tied it at 4:29.

Tyler Kobryn, Cam McCusker and Walker Harris scored for Wesleyan, which got 49 saves from Tim Sestak.

Sean Lawrence made 30 saves for the Mules.

